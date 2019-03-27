930,000 HDB households to receive S$132 million in S&CC rebates

SINGAPORE: Around 930,000 Singaporean Housing and Development Board (HDB) households will receive S$132 million worth of Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in the 2019 financial year (from April 2019 to March 2020).

In a news release on Wednesday (Mar 27), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that in total, each eligible household will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebate, depending on flat type.

The rebate was announced during Budget 2019, and is intended to help households with expenses.

It will be disbursed every three months, starting in April:

(Image: Ministry of Finance)

Eligible households will receive a letter from the end of March with more details.

The S&CC rebate has been paid out annually by the Government since 2013, and is used to offset a household's S&CC payment directly.

For households who pay their S&CC through GIRO, their Town Councils will make the necessary arrangement with their banks.