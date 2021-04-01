About 950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate for utilities bills in April

Singapore

About 950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate for utilities bills in April

Hot weather, sun, HDB blocks in Singapore - file photo
Sun shining over blocks of flats in Singapore. (File photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
By Lakeisha Leo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher U-Save rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Thursday (Apr 1). 

The households will receive an additional 50 per cent of their regular U-Save in the 2021 financial year, which will be credited in April and July, said the ministry in a press release. 

In total, the regular U-Save and U-Save special payment will amount to S$460 million in rebates this financial year to support families with their household expenses. 

The U-Save special payment is part of the S$900 million Household Support Package to provide additional support to families with their expenses. The package was announced during Budget 2021 in February. Lower- to middle-income families will receive more support. 

READ: Budget 2021: S$900 million Household Support Package to help families with expenses

Typically, households in one- and two-room HDB flats receive U-Save rebates amounting to an average of about three to four months of their utility bills. 

Together with the U-Save special payment, these households will receive rebates equivalent to about four and a half months to six months of their utility bills this year, said MOF. 

Households living in three- and four-room flats normally receive U-Save rebates amounting to an average of about one to two months of their utility bills. They will receive support equivalent to about one-and-a-half to three months of their utility bills this year. 

Budget 2021 GST Voucher U Save

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the U-Save rebate. 

Eligible households will receive their regular GST Voucher U-Save rebates over four quarters - April, July, October and January 2022. 

On top of the regular U-Save rebate, eligible households will receive their special payments over two quarters in April and July. 

The regular U-Save rebates in April, July and October include an additional S$5 per quarter from January 2019 to December 2021. This was announced in the 2018 Budget to mitigate the introduction of carbon tax, said MOF. From January 2022, the regular U-Save rebate received by households will no longer include the additional S$5. 

The GST Voucher scheme was introduced by the Government in 2021 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans to offset some of their GST expenses. 

It comprises of three components - cash, MediSave and U-Save. 

Source: CNA/lk(rw)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark