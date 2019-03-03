More singles book 2-room Flexi flats, application rates down

SINGAPORE: More first-timer singles have been able to buy a new 2-room Flexi flat since the July 2013 Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise, the Housing Development Board (HDB) said in a statement on Sunday (Mar 3).

As part of the Government's efforts to provide more housing options for single citizens, first-timers aged 35 and above have been able to buy a new 2-room Flexi flat in non-mature estates.

About 14,500 singles have since booked a new 2-room Flexi flat, with 6,200 of them having already collected their keys as of end December 2018.

Eligible first-timer singles who buy a flat from HDB can receive up to S$40,000 of housing grants. The grants comprise the Additional CPF Housing Grant of up to S$20,000, and the Special CPF Housing Grant of up to S$20,000.

From July 2013 to December 2018, about 9,200 singles have benefitted from the grants.

From 2014 to 2018, there has been an average supply of about 4,000 2-room Flexi flats per year in non-mature estates. This resulted in a drop in application rates for singles, from a high of 37.6 applicants per flat in 2013, to about 4.2 applicants per flat in 2018.

"HDB will continue to monitor the demand and calibrate its supply of 2-room flats to better meet the housing needs of this group," it said.