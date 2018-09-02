Kampung Admiralty wins HDB design, construction awards

SINGAPORE: Kampung Admiralty, the pioneering retirement community recently lauded by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day message, has won two awards in design and construction, announced the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Sunday (Sep 2).

The dual honour will be presented as part of 31 HDB awards for design, construction and engineering feats. It recognises Kampung Admiralty’s “unconventional layered design approach that created tiers of lush greenery which double up as community spaces”, said HDB in a press release.

Advertisement





The mixed development project was additionally awarded the CONQUAS (Construction Quality Assessment System) STAR, conferred upon those with scores above 95 for quality workmanship.

In the housing category, Punggol Waterway View and Depot Heights also picked up design awards, with HDB singling out the former for its distinctive architectural features.

“The rustic ‘kelong’ theme, inspired by Punggol’s early beginnings as a “kelong” or fishing village, is reflected in the colour selection of the blocks, mimicking natural wood in the façade treatment, as well as the use of the stilt-like columns for the outdoor decks,” said HDB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Waterway View housing project in Punggol (Photo: ADDP)

“We work very closely with our consultants to try and maximise the potential of each site, and we try to do something that brings forth the identity of each precinct,” said Jeremiah Lim, HDB’s deputy director for design policy. “We are committed to delivering more well-designed, community-centric and well-built environments for our residents.”

The SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok housing project, which won a construction award, was also given mention by HDB for overcoming the challenge of being located between two primary schools.

“The project team engaged the schools, grassroots, and the Town Council throughout the entire construction process, working closely with each of the stakeholders to mitigate construction noise and dust,” said HDB.

Another Bukit Batok housing project - West Terra - won an inaugural engineering award for using Pre-fabricated Volumetric Construction (PVC) technology over the conventional two-dimensional precast method. A ground-breaking Pulau Tekong land reclamation method also scooped up an engineering award for innovation.

“With the unwavering support of our architectural and engineering consultants, as well as our building contractors, we have been able to deliver on our mission of creating vibrant towns and quality homes,” said HDB’s chief executive officer Dr Cheong Koon Hean.

“We will continue to work in close partnership with them to bring more endearing homes to Singaporeans.”