HDB launches more than 3,700 BTO flats, including first Community Care Apartments for the elderly

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 3,740 flats for sale on Thursday (Feb 4), its first sales exercise of the year.

The flats, which include a new type of public housing with senior-friendly design features, are spread across seven projects and located in the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Tengah, and mature towns of Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).



The rest of the flats range from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats to "meet the diverse housing needs of first-timer families, second-timer families, seniors and singles", HDB said in a press release.



Starting prices for flats in non-mature towns range from S$101,000 for a two-room Flexi unit in Tengah to S$611,000 for a five-room unit in Toa Payoh, excluding grants.

For mature estates, starting prices range from S$464,000 for a four-room flat in Toa Payoh to S$532,000 in Kallang/Whampoa, excluding grants.

LAUNCH OF COMMUNITY CARE APARTMENTS FOR THE ELDERLY



First announced last year, the new Community Care Apartments aim to give the elderly more housing options. This is a new public housing concept designed to support seniors to age independently within the community.



Bounded by Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Avenue 9, Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok has 169 units of Community Care Apartment in a 15-storey residential block.



Flat prices start from $52,000, excluding grants.

HDB said Community Care Apartments will offer seniors aged 65 years and above "an affordable housing option which integrates senior-friendly design features with care services that can be scaled according to care needs".



Successful applicants will have to buy a variable housing lease (15 to 35 years) and subscribe to a compulsory basic care package, with the option of adding on more advanced care services like housekeeping and meal delivery.



Seniors can apply for priority flat allocation if at least one applicant or essential occupier requires permanent assistance with his/her activities of daily living, HDB said.

They can also choose to jointly ballot for two flats with another household, such as a family member or friend. If successful, both households will be able to book their flats together.



The February BTO exercise takes place from Feb 4 to Feb 10 and applications can be made online.



MORE LAUNCHES EXPECTED IN MAY AND AUGUST



HDB will offer about 3,800 BTO flats in Bukit Merah, Geylang, Tengah and Woodlands in May. In August, another 4,900 BTO flats in Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tampines will go on sale, HDB said.



“As the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving, HDB is monitoring the situation and will make adjustments where necessary.”