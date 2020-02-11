HDB launches 3,095 flats in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first exercise of 2020

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has launched 3,095 flats for sale under the February 2020 Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, it said in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The flats, ranging from two-room Flexi to three-generation units, are located in the non-mature town of Sembawang and the mature town of Toa Payoh.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Canberra Vista is located next to Canberra MRT station and across the road from Canberra Plaza.



Prices for flats in Sembawang's Canberra Vista start from S$89,000 for a two-room Flexi to S$355,000 for a three-generation flat, excluding grants. Three, four and five-room flats are also available.

Canberra Vista, one of the developments included in the February 2020 Build-To-Order exercise. (Image: HDB)

Kim Keat Ripples is bounded by Toa Payoh East and Kim Keat Avenue, while Toa Payoh Ridge will be located at the junction of Lorong 1 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh Rise.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Three and four-room flats are on offer in Kim Keat Ripples and Toa Payoh Ridge, with prices starting from around S$351,000 and S$395,000 respectively, excluding grants.

Kim Keat Ripples, one of the developments included in the February 2020 Build-To-Order exercise. (Image: HDB)

The two-room Flexi flats in Toa Payoh will have 40-year leases. They will only be offered to seniors aged 55 and above “in view of the eldercare services and facilities in the vicinity”, said HDB.



These flats will be subject to short leases of between 15 and 45 years, in five-year increments.

The housing board will also have three-room flats with integrated kitchen and utility space in Canberra Vista and Toa Payoh Ridge.

“The integrated kitchen/utility space is a contiguous space that offers home owners flexibility in configuring the area according to their preferred interior design concept,” it said.

“Home owners who prefer to separate the kitchen from the utility space may add a partition during their renovations."

Layout plan of a 3-room flat with a combined wet kitchen or utility space at Toa Payoh Ridge. Homeowners who wish to separate the yard from the kitchen can add a partition during renovations. (Image: HDB)

Two-room Flexi flats with flexible space will also be introduced in these neighbourhoods.



Elderly buyers who buy such flats may opt for the Optional Component Scheme. The scheme provides the flat with senior-friendly fittings such as a folding door, which allows them to use the space to accommodate a caregiver or to entertain visitors.

Layout plan for 2-room Flexi flat with flexible space. Elderly flat buyers may opt for a folding door to be installed. (Image: HDB)

GENEROUS SUBSIDIES: HDB

The new flats are heavily subsidised, with prices “considerably lower” than the transacted prices of comparable resale flats in the vicinity, HDB said.

The two-room Flexi flats are priced according to the chosen lease, it added.



Eligible first-time families will also receive up to S$80,000 under the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG), which was announced last year. Under the grant, buyers can pay as little as S$9,000 for a two-room Flexi flat, S$102,000 for a three-room, S$212,000 for a four-room and S$350,000 for a five-room.

First-timer families will be given priority in flat allocation.

Couples can also apply for a 3Gen flat in Canberra Vista if they wish to live together with their parents, while those who wish to live near their parents or children in the same BTO project can submit a joint application under the Multi-Generation Priority Scheme.

Application for the newly-launched flats starts on Tuesday and will end on Feb 17. Information on the flats are available online and HDB advised applicants who are feeling unwell or on leave of absence to refrain from visiting HDB offices and branches.

"There is no Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise in February 2020 as HDB is reviewing the sale processes for balance flats to better serve the needs of home buyers,” HDB said.

The next BTO launch in May will offer about 3,700 flats in Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Tengah. Another 4,100 flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Geylang, Tampines and Woodlands will be offered in August.

Up to 17,000 new flats will be launched in 2020 to meet demand, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong had announced last year.

