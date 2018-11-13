HDB launches 7,214 BTO flats, including first project in Tengah

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 7,214 flats for sale on Tuesday (Nov 13) under the November 2018 Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats exercise.

A total of 3,802 BTO flats are being offered in five projects: Four in the non-mature towns of Sembawang, Sengkang, Tengah and Yishun, and a fifth in the mature town of Tampines.

Fernvale Acres in Sengkang, one of the HDB new towns launched in November 2018. (Photo: HDB)

Another 3,412 flats have been offered in the Sale of Balance Flats exercise.

The BTO project in Tengah, Plantation Grove, is the first to be launched in the new Tengah Town.

It is located along the Forest Fringe in Plantation District – the first of five housing districts to be developed in Tengah.

"It will provide a tranquil and rustic environment for residents to enjoy flora and fauna at their doorstep," said HDB in its media release.

In keeping with the vision for Tengah as a "forest town", it will be designed with lush greenery, a range of community spaces, cycling paths, and smart lighting in the estate. the housing board added.

FIRST CENTRALISED COOLING SYSTEM

Buyers of the BTO project in Tengah will also have the option of subscribing to a Centralised Cooling System (CCS), the first to be piloted in an HDB estate.

The system, offered by SP Group in collaboration with HDB, is more energy-efficient than conventional air-conditioning systems, HDB said.

"Chilled water will be piped to homes from chillers installed on the rooftops of selected HDB blocks, so subscribers of the CCS will not need to install or maintain their own air-conditioner condenser units," it said.



Melody Spring in Yishun, one of the HDB new towns launched in November 2018. (Photo: HDB)

For applicants of flats in Sembawang, Sengkang and Yishun, HDB will offer the first batch of BTO flats with shorter waiting times.



They can expect to get the keys to their flats in about two to three years from the point of application. All such units will come with open kitchens where the layout permits.

EastGlen Canberra in Sembawang, one of the HDB new towns launched in November 2018. (Photo: HDB)

SALE OF BALANCE FLATS

Sale of Balance flats come in a wide range of flat types, locations and selling prices, with about 37 per cent already completed and the rest under construction.



Areas with a large number of flats on offer include Punggol (494), Tampines (388) and Bukit Batok (329).

Application for new flats launched in the November 2018 BTO and SBF exercise can be submitted online on the HDB InfoWEB from Tuesday to Nov 19, Monday.



In February next year, HDB will offer about 3,100 flats in Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Sengkang, it said.

