HDB launches more than 5,700 BTO flats, including units with shorter waiting time at Tengah

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Nov 17) has launched a total of 5,795 flats for sale under the November 2020 Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise.

Three projects are located in the non-mature towns of Sembawang and Tengah, as well as four projects in the mature towns of Bishan, Tampines and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).



Additionally, HDB has offered 5,220 flats located across various towns and estates, under the Sale of Balance (SBF) exercise.

BUILD-TO-ORDER FLATS

Among the new BTO flats, those in Tengah will have a shorter waiting time with at least 95 per cent of the four-room and bigger flats to be set aside for first-timer families, said HDB in a media release.

The flats range from two-room Flexi to five-room units to meet the diverse housing needs of first-timers, second-timer families, the elderly and singles.



Starting prices for flats in non-mature towns range from S$92,000 for a two-room Flexi unit in Sembawang to S$394,000 for a five-room unit in Tengah, excluding grants.

For mature estates, starting prices range from S$121,000 for a two-room Flexi flat in Bishan to S$627,000 for a five-room unit in Toa Payoh (Bidadari), excluding grants.

(Table: HDB)

TWO-ROOM FLEXI FLATS FOR SENIORS AT BISHAN RIDGES

Among the new developments launched is Bishan Ridges which will comprise of six residential blocks arranged in a staggered manner to form ridge-like patterns, said HDB.



The Bishan Ridges project in Bishan. (Image: HDB )

The development will be bounded by Bishan Street 13 and 14, and next to the Kallang River. A total of 1,502 flats will be available at Bishan Ridges, including 1,222 four-room units.

HDB added that in view of the eldercare services and facilities in the vicinity, the two-room Flexi flats at Bishan Ridges are offered only to seniors aged 55 and above on short leases of between 15 and 45 years, in five-year increments.



The development will have eco-friendly features such as separate chutes for recyclable waste, regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption and water design features to clean rainwater.

Another two new developments are Garden Court @ Tengah and Garden Terrace @ Tengah.

The Garden Terrace @ Tengah project in Tengah. (Image: HDB)

A total of 790 units will be available at Garden Court @ Tengah, while another 789 units are at Garden Terrace @ Tengah.



According to HDB, Tengah will be the first town to integrate with the area’s surrounding greenery and biodiversity.



One major attraction will be a 5km long forest corridor, which will form part of the larger network of greenery that connects the Western Water Catchment Area and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.



It is also the first HDB town to have a car-free town centre.

Homeowners at both developments can also choose to have air-conditioning provided from a centralised cooling system, the first of its kind in Singapore.

HDB said cooling to each household unit will come from highly energy-efficient chillers, and there will be no need to install or maintain outdoor condensing units on air-conditioner ledges.

FLATS PRICED WITH GENEROUS SUBSIDIES

The new flats are priced with a "generous subisidy" taking into considering the location, attributes and prevailing market conditions, said HDB.

"HDB’s prices are considerably lower than the transacted prices of comparable resale flats in the vicinity," it added.

Eligible first-time families will also receive up to S$80,000 under the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG).



Under the grant, buyers could pay prices starting at S$12,000 for a two-room Flexi unit, S$88,000 for a three-room, S$200,000 for a four-room and S$291,000 for a five-room.

First-timer families will continue to be given priority in flat allocation. Applicants who wish to live close to their parents or married children in the same BTO project can also submit a joint application under the Multi-Generation Priority Scheme.



SALE OF BALANCE FLATS

HDB also launched another 5,220 flats under its latest SBF exercise, with the majority reserved for first-timer families.

“They comprise 1,977 units of two-room Flexi, 701 units of three-room, 1,740 units of four-room, 668 units of five-room, 120 units of 3Gen and 14 units of Executive flats across various towns/estates,” said HDB.

Eligible first-timer singles may also apply for a two-room Flexi flat in non-mature towns.

Around 22 per cent of SBF flats are already completed and the rest are under construction, said HDB.

SBF flats are also subsidised and priced considerably lower than resale flats in the vicinity, it added.



(Table: HDB)

Application for the new flats can be made online at HDB InfoWEB between Tuesday and Nov 23.

The next BTO launch in February next year will offer about 3,500 flats in Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Toa Payoh.

Another 3,800 new flats will be available next May at Bukit Merah, Geylang, Tengah and Woodlands.