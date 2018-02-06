More than 4,300 new flats launched in first HDB sales exercise of 2018

SINGAPORE: A total of 4,381 new flats were launched for sale in the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) first sales exercise for the year.

The flats include 3,664 Build-to-Order (BTO) units and another 717 units under the Re-offer of Balance Flats exercise, HDB said in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 6).

The BTO flats will be spread across two projects in Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands, and another three projects in Geylang and Tampines.



Eligible first-timer families can enjoy housing grants of up to S$80,000 made up of the Additional CPF Housing Grant of as much as S$40,000 and the Special CPF Housing Grant of the same amount.



"With these grants, buyers of two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats could pay as little as S$4,000, S$65,000, S$165,000 and S$274,000 respectively," said HDB.

First-timer families will continue to be prioritised in flat allocation, it added.

It also reiterated that BTO flats in this exercise will be built with an open kitchen concept whenever the layout permits.



As part of the exercise, HDB will also offer 717 unselected flats from the May 2017 Sale of Balance Flats and Aug 2017 ROF exercises. They comprise 50 units of two-room flexi, 217 units of three-room, 109 units of four-room, 331 units of five-room, three units of 3Gen and seven units of executive flats across various estates.

About 80 per cent of the ROF flats are completed, with the rest under construction.



Applications for new flats can be submitted online on HDB's website until next Monday.



HDB has said it plans to launch a total of 17,000 BTO flats this year.

