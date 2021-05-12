HDB officer among 2 charged under Official Secrets Act for leaking information on flat inspections

SINGAPORE: A Housing and Development Board (HDB) officer was among two men charged on Wednesday (May 12) over unauthorised communication about flat inspections.

Kalayarasan Karuppaya was a higher estate executive with HDB during the time of the offences, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 54-year-old Singaporean allegedly leaked information on HDB’s impending inspections of a flat at Kim Tian Road to Damandeep Singh, a registered tenant of the unit.

Kalayarasan was not authorised to communicate the information to Damandeep, said CPIB. He did so on three occasions in May, August and September 2019.

Damandeep, a 22-year-old Indian national, allegedly received the information while having reasonable grounds to believe that it was communicated to him in contravention of the Official Secrets Act, said CPIB.

Each man faces three charges for offences under the Official Secrets Act. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$2,000 for each charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal activities,” said the CPIB.