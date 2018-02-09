HDB officer who revealed confidential information reprimanded, 'redeployed to new role'

SINGAPORE: The Housing Board (HDB) officer who was fined S$2,000 last December for revealing confidential information to a reporter has been reprimanded and redeployed to a new role within the agency, HDB said on Friday (Feb 9).



Ng Han Yuan, 25, has been issued a "stern reprimand which will impede his eligibility for salary increment, bonus and consideration of progression for a stipulated period of time", HDB said in an email reply to Channel NewsAsia.

"HDB takes a serious view of any unauthorised disclosure of information," it said. "Following Ng Han Yuan's conviction for breaching the Official Secrets Act, HDB has taken disciplinary action against him."



Authorities said Ng will be "redeployed to a new role in HDB, where he can start afresh".

HDB had made a police report on Jul 27 after it received media queries from a Straits Times reporter on the new HDB Resale Portal. The information had not been made public at the time.

Police investigations found that Ng shared confidential information with the reporter, Ms Janice Tai, in May, and she approached several parties in July with queries on the information.

The police have issued Ms Tai with a "stern warning" for her actions.

