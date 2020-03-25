About 940,000 HDB households to receive S$134 million in S&CC rebates

SINGAPORE: Around 940,000 Singaporean Housing and Development Board (HDB) households will receive S$134 million worth of Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in the 2020 financial year (from April 2020 to March 2021).

This is part of the Government's Care and Support Package announced as part of Budget 2020 to help households with their expenses.

In a news release on Wednesday (Mar 25), the Ministry of Finance said that in total, each eligible household will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebate, depending on flat type.



It will be disbursed every three months, starting in April.

(Image: Ministry of Finance)

Eligible households will receive a letter from the end of March with more details.

The S&CC rebate has been paid out annually by the Government since 2013, and is used to offset a household's S&CC payment directly.

For households who pay their S&CC through GIRO, their Town Councils will make the necessary arrangement with their banks.

During his Budget speech in February, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the S$1.6 billion Care and Support Package for households to help with their expenses, during this period of uncertainty given a slowing economy and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.



Other measures included a one-off cash payment for eligible Singaporeans, a one-off Goods and Service Tax Voucher (GSTV) - U-Save Special Payment and help with transport expenses.