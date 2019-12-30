HDB releases 2 executive condo sites at Sengkang and Tampines

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has released two new executive condominium leasehold sites which can accommodate up to 1,100 residential units.

The sites are at Fernvale Lane in Sengkang and Tampines Street 62, HDB said in its press release on Monday (Dec 30).

The Fernvale site has been launched for sale by public tender under the Confirmed List of Second Half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.



The location plan for the site at Fernvale Lane. (Photo: HDB)

It has a site area of 17,129.9 sq m.

The tender for this site will close at 12pm on Mar 3, 2020, HDB said.



The Tampines site, which has an area of 23,799.2 sq m, has been released for application under the Reserve List.

