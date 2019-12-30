HDB releases 2 executive condo sites at Sengkang and Tampines

Fernvale and Tampines execuctive condo sites
Singapore's Housing Development Board (HDB) has released two executive condominium sites at Fernvale Lane and Tampines Street 62. (Photo: HDB)
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has released two new executive condominium leasehold sites which can accommodate up to 1,100 residential units.

The sites are at Fernvale Lane in Sengkang and Tampines Street 62, HDB said in its press release on Monday (Dec 30).

The Fernvale site has been launched for sale by public tender under the Confirmed List of Second Half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

Fernvale executive condo site
The location plan for the site at Fernvale Lane. (Photo: HDB)

It has a site area of 17,129.9 sq m.

The tender for this site will close at 12pm on Mar 3, 2020, HDB said.

The Tampines site, which has an area of 23,799.2 sq m, has been released for application under the Reserve List.

Executive condo site for Tampines
The location plan for the site at Tampines Street 62. (Photo: HDB)

