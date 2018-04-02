HDB resale flat prices decline 0.8% in Q1 2018

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale flats for the 1st quarter of 2018 declined by 0.8 per cent, according to flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Apr 2).

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have slid to 131.6 from 132.6 in the previous quarter, HDB said.

The resale price index for the full quarter will be released on Apr 27.

HDB also announced that it will launch about 3,900 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats for sale in Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun in the May 2018 BTO exercise. There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.