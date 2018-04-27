HDB resale prices down 0.8% in Q1; 3,900 new flats to be launched next month

SINGAPORE: Resale prices for flats continued falling in the first quarter, with the resale price index declining 0.8 per cent from the previous quarter, according to public housing data released on Friday (Apr 27).

The number of resale transactions in the three months ended March fell to 4,458 transactions compared to 5,738 in the fourth quarter of last year. On a year-on-year basis, the number of transactions was 1.6 per cent lower.

The number of HDB flats rented out rose by 3.9 per cent from 11,279 flats in the fourth quarter to 11,721. On a year-on-year basis, the number of flats rented out was 17.4 per cent higher.

As of Mar 31, a total of 54,329 HDB flats were rented out, an increase of 1.1 per cent from the previous quarter.

A total of 3,900 new flats in Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun will be launched in the Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise in May, up from the 3,600 BTO flats offered in the previous sales exercise in February. A Sale of Balance Flats exercise will also be held at the same time, HDB said.

HDB has said it will launch about 17,000 new flats for sale this year.

