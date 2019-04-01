HDB resale prices down slightly in Q1, continuing declining trend

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale flats for the first quarter this year fell 0.3 per cent from the fourth quarter in 2018, continuing a declining trend, according to flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Apr 1).

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have dipped slightly to 131.0.

Resale prices for HDB flats have been on the decline in the last two quarters. Prices fell 0.1 per cent in the third quarter and 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.

HDB also announced that it will offer about 3,400 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Woodlands in May. There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.



HDB has said it plans to launch 15,000 new flats for sale in 2019.



