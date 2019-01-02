HDB resale prices fall 0.9% in 2018

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale flats in Singapore fell 0.9 per cent in 2018 compared to the year before, flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Jan 2) showed.

In the fourth quarter of 2018 alone, prices fell an estimated 0.2 per cent, according to HDB’s resale price index.

The index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, fell from 131.6 in the third quarter to 131.4 in the October to December period.

HDB has said it plans to launch 15,000 new flats for sale in 2019. About 3,100 flats in Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Sengkang will be offered in the first Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise in February, it said.

The resale price index for the full quarter, together with more detailed public housing data, will be released on Jan 25.