HDB resale prices rise 1.4% in third quarter

SINGAPORE: Resale prices in the public housing market rose 1.4 per cent in the third quarter, according to flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

This comes after prices inched up 0.3 per cent in the second quarter and held steady in the first quarter.

The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, rose from 131.9 to 133.7.



HDB said it will launch about 9,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in various estates in the November and February sales exercises.



"As the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving, HDB is monitoring the situation, and will make adjustments where necessary," it said.

The next Sale of Balance Flats exercise is also scheduled to be launched in November, together with the BTO exercise. HDB said it will announce more details when ready.



HDB's final resale price index for the full quarter will be released along with more detailed housing data on Oct 23.

