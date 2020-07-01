HDB resale prices rise 0.2% in Q2, after holding steady in Q1

SINGAPORE: Resale prices in the public housing market inched up 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, after holding steady in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



This contrasts with two consecutive quarters of decline in prices in the private property sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The resale price index for public housing was 131.8, up from 131.5 in the first quarter, according to a flash estimate released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday (Jul 1).



With Singapore in Phase 2 of its exit from the "circuit breaker" to curb the spread of COVID-19, counter services at HDB Hub and branches have resumed, but by appointment only.

Physical viewings of flats also resumed from Jun 19, when Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening.

HDB said on Wednesday that it will offer about 7,800 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Tengah and Woodlands in August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It had earlier said that the BTO exercise originally scheduled for May would be combined with the August exercise.

In November, HDB will offer about 5,700 flats in Bishan, Sembawang, Tampines, Tengah and Toa Payoh.

There will be shorter waiting times for the BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang and Tampines North (August), and Tengah (November).

HDB's final resale price index for the full quarter will be released alongside more detailed housing data on Jul 24.