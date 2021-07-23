HDB resale prices rise for 5th straight quarter in Q2

SINGAPORE: Resale prices in the public housing market climbed 3 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 from the previous quarter, according to data from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Jul 23).

The increase was slightly higher than the 2.8 per cent rise in flash estimates released by HDB earlier this month, and represents the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

HDB Resale Price Index over the last five quarters. (Source: HDB)

The resale price index for the quarter ended Jun 30 was 146.4, inching closer to the peak of 149.4 in the second quarter of 2013.

The index provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.

Resale Price Index from 1994 to the second quarter of 2021. (Source: HDB)

The number of transactions in the second quarter of this year fell 6.8 per cent from the previous quarter - from 7,581 to 7,063.

Compared to the second quarter of last year, resale transactions in the second quarter of 2021 were up 106.2 per cent. Singapore underwent a COVID-19 "circuit breaker" between Apr 7, 2020, and Jun 1, 2020, with no home viewings allowed.



Median resale prices by town and flat type for resale cases in second quarter of 2021. (Source: HDB)

NEW BTO FLATS

In August, HDB will offer about 4,900 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tampines.

This will be followed by about 3,100 to 3,600 BTO flats in November, located in Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa and Tengah.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving, HDB is monitoring the situation, and will make adjustments where necessary," said the agency.

Many BTO projects are expected to be delayed as a result of tighter COVID-19 border measures affecting the construction sector.

HDB said in May that the six- to nine-month delay previously communicated could be extended by another three months or more, "depending on how prolonged the situation is, and barring other unforeseen circumstances".

The agency added it was working with various agencies on "mitigating measures to reduce the length of delays".