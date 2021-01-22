HDB resale prices up 5% last year

SINGAPORE: Resale prices for flats rose 5 per cent last year while the number of transactions increased 4.4 per cent, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Jan 22).

For the fourth quarter of 2020, resale prices rose 3.1 per cent from the previous three months, with the resale price index – which provides information on general price movements in the resale public housing market – increasing to 138.1.

The number of resale transactions in the fourth quarter fell by 1.9 per cent compared with the previous three months. On a year-on-year basis, however, transactions were up 20.6 per cent.

HDB said it will launch about 3,700 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in February, its first sales exercise for the year. The flats will be located in Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Toa Payoh.

A new type of public housing with senior-friendly design features and subscription to care services will also be launched in the February sales exercise in Bukit Batok.

Known as Community Care Apartments, the flats are for those aged 65 and above. Buyers can choose a lease ranging from 15 to 35 years, but the flats cannot be resold or rented out.

Eligible seniors will have to subscribe to a compulsory basic care package, with the option of adding on more advanced care services.

The Housing Board will offer another 3,800 BTO flats in its May sales exercise. These flats will be in Bukit Merah, Geylang, Tengah and Woodlands.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said last year that about 17,000 BTO flats will be launched in 2021, similar to the number in 2020.

"Given the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, HDB is monitoring the housing market closely and will calibrate the supply if required," the Housing Board said.