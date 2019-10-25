HDB resale transactions dip slightly in Q3 as prices rise

SINGAPORE: The number of resale transactions in Singapore's public housing market fell slightly in the third quarter as prices inched up, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Friday (Oct 25).

The prices of resale flats rose by 0.1 per cent in the three months ending September, confirming flash estimates announced at the start of the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - rose from 130.8 to 130.9, following four consecutive quarters of decline.

Between June and September, the number of resale flats exchanging hands fell slightly by 0.2 per cent from 6,276 units sold in the second quarter to 6,264.

When compared with the same period last year, resale transactions were down 11.3 per cent in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For its next sales exercise in November, HDB will offer about 4,500 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tengah and Tampines. Another 3,000 BTO flats in Sembawang and Toa Payoh will be launched in February.



HDB RENTAL MARKET

The number of rental transactions for HDB flats fell by 2.7 per cent from 12,335 in the second quarter to 12,006 in the third quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, rental transactions were up 7.0 per cent.

As of Sep 30, there were 56,474 HDB flats rented out, an increase of 1.3 per cent from the previous quarter.