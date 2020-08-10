Tengah’s Park District to feature Singapore’s first ‘car-free’ town centre, flats to be launched in August

SINGAPORE: The first batch of flats in Tengah’s Park District will be up for sale in the August Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Aug 10).

This is the third district to be launched in Tengah, and it is where Singapore’s first “car-free” town centre will be located.

“Roads are planned to run beneath the town centre, freeing up space at the ground level for retail and recreational use,” HDB said.

“Separated from roads and traffic, the heart of the town centre will be safe and friendly for residents to walk and cycle.”

A key feature of Park District will be Tengah’s “car-free” town centre which will be integrated with the nearby Central Park. (Photo: HDB)

There will be a sports centre, retail spaces and eateries at the town centre, as well as an MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.



The first BTO housing estate to be launched for sale in Park District is Parc Residences @ Tengah, comprising 12 residential blocks with 1,044 units of two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats.

Artist impression of Parc Residences @ Tengah, an integrated development with public housing and a neighbourhood centre. (Photo: HDB)

Residents here will have access to a polyclinic, a supermarket, a food court, tuition centres and a childcare centre when the neighbourhood centre is completed in 2025.



“To encourage residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle, the neighbourhood centre will feature prominent stairways which open up directly into a variety of green community spaces on each floor,” said HDB.



Artist impression of homes at Park District offering views of greenery and the waterfront. (Photo: HDB)

A COMMUNITY FARM AMONG THE GREEN SPACES

Like Tengah’s two districts launched earlier, Park District features many green spaces.

“Park District will be encircled by greenery and green spaces, with Central Park nearby and green ways such as the Forest Corridor and Forest Fringe,” said HDB.



Artist impression of Central Park, offering scenic and tranquil spots for residents to relax and enjoy various recreational activities. (Photo: HDB)

At Central Park, an existing canal will be “naturalised and landscaped”.



There will also be a 5km-long stretch of greenery that will served as a habitat for native fauna, as well as form part of the larger ecological corridor between the Western Water Catchment Area and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.



Residents will also have access to spaces for community gardening and farming.

“Within Park District, the farmways are about 600 metres long and 40 metres wide on average. HDB will partner (the National Parks Board) to provide some 3,000 square metres of space, equivalent to the size of 33 four-room flats, for community gardening and farming within the farmways,” it said.

“This is in addition to the community gardens within individual public housing projects.”

Artist impression of the Rainforest Walk weaving through Parc Residences @ Tengah Build-to-Order (BTO) Project. (Photo: HDB)

Another feature is the 1.5km-long Rainforest Walk which will weave through the housing projects.

“Social-communal facilities such as nature-themed playgrounds, fitness stations, open green spaces and seating areas will feature along the Rainforest Walk, particularly at portions where it runs through the housing projects or intersects the farmways.”

The multi-storey car park at Parc Residences @ Tengah has green features as well. Its rooftop garden will house playgrounds, fitness corners and a jogging track.



Artist impression of of the rooftop garden with lush greenery. (Photo: HDB)

Artist Impression of the community event plaza filled with lush greenery that extends out into the Plantation Farmway. (Photo: HDB)

Tengah is HDB’s 24th and newest town.

About the size of Bishan, it is set to provide about 42,000 new homes in five districts when fully developed.

In its August sales exercise, HDB will offer about 7,800 flats across Singapore for sale.

Apart from the flats in Tengah, units in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Woodlands will also be up for sale.