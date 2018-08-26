HDB to launch 2,112 flats in Punggol waterfront precinct

SINGAPORE: More than 2,000 flats located at a waterfront housing precinct in Punggol will be launched this month, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Sunday (Aug 26).

The flats are within the first two housing projects for Punggol Point District and are expected to be completed in 2023.

Punggol Point Cove will comprise five blocks with 1,172 units while Punggol Point Woods will have six blocks with 940 units.

An artist's impression of Punggol Point Woods. (Image: HDB)

Punggol Point Cove is located along the eastern shoreline of Punggol Point District, HDB said, and its blocks are designed to "step down towards the promenade, so as to maximise the views towards the sea".

Meanwhile, Punggol Point Woods is located next to the Heritage Trail, a 1.5km pathway - including a section of Old Punggol Road - that connects the My Waterway@Punggol pedestrian bridge to Punggol Jetty.



"Punggol Point is set to offer a tranquil living environment with a touch of nostalgia for its residents," HDB said.

An artist's impression of the Heritage Trail in Punggol. (Image: HDB)

It is one of seven waterfront districts planned for Punggol, and is envisioned to be a "Green Heritage" district that embraces nature and pays tribute to Punggol's history, HDB added.

Plans for Punggol Point District will be exhibited at the HDB Hub sales atrium from Aug 28 and members of the public are invited to share their thoughts on what they would like to see along the Heritage Trail.

A map showing the location of the Heritage Trail. (Image: HDB)

The Heritage Trail is a nod to the history of Punggol, which was known in the early 1900s for its poultry, pig-rearing, fishing, fresh produce farms and rubber plantations.

The Old Punggol Road was the main route for many farmers, fishermen and traders who lived along the coastal district from Punggol to Serangoon to transport their harvest.

The route will be preserved through a 10m green buffer zone on both sides of the carriageway and an old bus stop will be retained to serve as a rest stop.



An old bus-stop, where bus services 82 and 83 once plied, has been retained to serve as a rest stop. (Photo: HDB)

The other waterfront districts in Punggol are Waterway East, Waterway West, Northshore, Matilda, Canal, and Crescent.

To date, HDB has launched some 25,700 flats in 31 Build-To-Order projects in Punggol, across Waterway East and West, Northshore and Matilda.

"The projects have been well received, with close to 100 per cent take-up rate for most of the projects," HDB said.