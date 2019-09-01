HDB to launch BTO projects in Punggol inspired by early zoo, fishing village

SINGAPORE: Two new Punggol Build-To-Order (BTO) housing estates will pay tribute to Punggol’s history as a fishing village and to one of Singapore’s earliest zoos, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Sunday (Sep 1).

The 2,724 flats within Punggol Point Crown and Punggol Point Cove will be launched for sale in September, and are expected to be completed by 2024.

“Tailored to capitalise on Punggol’s distinct character, history and local flavour, these projects will fuse heritage elements in their designs which allow residents to appreciate their town’s roots,” HDB said.

Interested applicants can apply for two-room Flexi to five-room flats in these projects, HDB said, adding that more information on these projects will be made available during the sales exercise.

DEVELOPMENT INSPIRED BY ZOO

Punggol Point Crown, which is inspired by the old Ponggol Zoo, will be divided into five thematic zones based on natural habitats such as the forest, grassland and shoreline, HDB said.

The designs on signs, community spaces and outdoor furniture in the precinct will reflect the animal and bird species that once lived in the old Ponggol Zoo.



Punggol Point Crown will have five thematic zones inspired by various habitats (Photo: HDB)

The zoo was home to about 200 animals and 2,000 birds, including exotic animals from South Africa, America and Australia.

It was owned by William Lawrence Soma Basapa who moved the animals to Punggol from his family’s Serangoon Road residence in 1928, to accommodate his growing collection.

William Basapa and his tiger, Apay. (Photo: Indian Heritage Centre)

The old Ponggol Zoo was a major attraction in pre-war Singapore and was popular among locals and foreign visitors, HDB said, adding that the zoo was also the set for a 1933 American film, Dyak.

At the start of World War II when the British moved their forces to the north of Singapore and occupied the site of the zoo, he was forced to relocate.

Flamingos and waterfowls at Ponggol Zoo (Photo: Indian Heritage Centre)

A special heritage walk inspired by the zoo will weave through the precinct.



“A first in new BTO projects, the animal-themed heritage walk will feature storyboards with interesting facts about the zoo’s history, animals and significant visitors, so residents will be able to appreciate the significance of the zoo in the rich history of Punggol Town,” HDB said.

HDB’s first animal-themed heritage walk in a new housing project aims to share the vibrant history of the Ponggol Zoo with residents (Image: HDB)

“Other unique design elements along the lushly landscaped walk include the tiger stripes and animal footprints on the floor, as well as junction markers celebrating the zoo’s milestone years.”

FISHING VILLAGE

Punggol Point Cove, which is located along the eastern shoreline of Punggol Point, is inspired by Punggol’s past as a fishing village, HDB said.

“The seafront project draws reference from Punggol’s humble beginnings as a fishing village, and later as a fishing port,” it said.



Punggol Point Cove (Image: HDB)

“In paying homage to its past, the precinct’s design was conceptualised using elements related to the sea such as fishing nets and waves,” HDB said, adding that the new development will incorporate a “kampong life” concept.

“Similar to kampongs of the past, each block has its own courtyards. The kampong life concept is also brought to the higher floors, with a series of sky bridges at the 10th storey linking blocks together and providing more avenues for community interaction.”

Punggol Point Cove. (Image: HDB)

HDB added that the precinct’s landscaped areas will include three distinct zones, namely Beach, Contemporary, and Forest. Thematic gardens with native plants would also be included, HDB added.

WATERFRONT TOWN

Last year, HDB launched 2,112 flats in Punggol waterfront district with a take-up rate of 98 per cent, according to HDB.



Punggol Town comprises 11 districts, including seven waterfront housing districts (Photo: HDB)

Punggol Town consists of 11 districts, seven of which - Waterway East, Waterway West, Northshore, Matilda, Punggol Point, Canal and Crescent - are waterfront housing districts.