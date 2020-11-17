HDB faces website issues on launch day of BTO sales exercise

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Tuesday (Nov 17) it is working to resolve issues on its website after some users said they were unable to submit applications for new flats.

It comes on the day HDB launched more than 5,700 flats for sale under the November Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are aware that some flat applicants are facing issues when submitting their BTO/SBF (Sale of Balance) applications online, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused," said HDB in a Facebook post at about 7.45pm.



Affected users took to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon to complain of issues with the HDB website.

Many of them said they were unable to make payment for the administrative fee to apply for a flat or were unsure if their payment got through because they did not receive confirmation.

Some said they received a “502 bad gateway” error message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Applicants with unsuccessful payment records and/or did not receive any confirmation email are advised to try again later,” HDB said.



It added that the latest sales exercise goes on for a week. Applications can be submitted before 11.59pm on Nov 23.



"Successful applicants will be determined by a computer ballot, and not on a first-come, first-served basis," said HDB.



A check of the HDB website at about 10.30pm on Tuesday showed that other e-services such as application for season parking were not accessible.

Advertisement

A message on the website stated that e-services may be temporarily unavailable.



A total of 5,795 flats were launched for sale under the November 2020 BTO exercise. Three projects are located in the non-mature towns of Sembawang and Tengah, while four projects are in the mature towns of Bishan, Tampines and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).



There are also 5,220 flats located across various towns and estates under the SBF exercise.