HDT to become Singapore's 7th taxi operator

SINGAPORE: HDT Singapore Taxi has received a taxi service operator licence, making it the country's seventh operator, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

The company was given a full-fledged 10-year licence, which will take effect on Wednesday, and will operate at least 800 electric taxis, LTA said in a news release on Tuesday (Jul 31).

This comes after a two-year trial under the Transport Innovation and Development Scheme which involved 100 electric taxis.

"HDT’s business proposal, company organisational structure, past performance records and financial capabilities have demonstrated the company’s business viability and ability to operate a full-fledged taxi service," said LTA.

HDT will be required to operate at least 800 electric taxis within four years of receiving the licence, or by Jul 31, 2022. As an initial step, the company will be required to convert its existing fleet of electric taxis, and register them as regular taxis by Aug 31.

The company will also have to ensure that sufficient charging stations are set up islandwide to support its fleet.

It will also have to comply with Taxi Availability standards and Quality of Service standards, LTA said.

The other taxi operators in Singapore are ComfortDelGro, CityCab, SMRT, Trans-Cab, Premier and Prime Taxi.