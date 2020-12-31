Sengkang MP He Ting Ru gives birth to third child

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament (MP) Ms He Ting Ru announced the birth of her third child on Thursday (Dec 31).

"What a splendid way to wrap off 2020 with the latest addition to our family making his grand entrance!" the MP for Sengkang wrote on Facebook.

Ms He, 37, is married to fellow Workers' Party (WP) member Mr Terence Tan.



"2020 has been a difficult year, but it has also brought joy, with a very recent and lovely new addition to our family," said Mr Tan in a Facebook post.

The couple thanked healthcare workers for their hard work in caring for patients through the New Year period.



Ms He added that fellow MPs for Sengkang Dr Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua had visited her and her newborn son.

"Incredibly lucky and blessed to have them and the rest of Team WP doing the heavy lifting, especially over the next few months," said Ms He.



The fourth MP in WP's Sengkang team, Ms Raeesah Khan, is expecting.

In a Facebook post on Dec 28, Ms Khan said that it was her last Meet-The-People session before going on maternity leave.



Ms He and Ms Khan were recently elected to the WP's Central Executive Committee, along with Dr Lim and Mr Chua.