Healthcare sector to offer 7,500 jobs, 1,600 traineeships, attachments and skills training opportunities: MOH

SINGAPORE: About 7,500 jobs and 1,600 traineeships, attachments and skills training opportunities will be available from now until end-2021 in the healthcare sector for fresh graduates and mid-career job seekers.



“These vacancies and opportunities will help to fulfil current and future expanding needs for healthcare services, given Singapore’s ageing population,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Tuesday (Aug 25).



One-third of the 7,500 jobs will be for healthcare professionals including nurses and allied health professionals, while the rest include support care and administrative and ancillary roles.



This comes as Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in his addendum to the President’s address at the opening of the first session of the 14th Parliament that MOH aims to strengthen Singapore’s healthcare system for the long-term.



“We must continue to ensure that quality healthcare remains accessible and affordable, and that our healthcare system can better and more sustainably serve the evolving health needs of Singaporeans,” he said.



JOB VACANCIES



Jobs for healthcare professionals are aimed at fresh graduates from healthcare training programmes and Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) graduates who are mid-career entrants into the healthcare sector.



While there are 200 nursing and allied health PCP training places available each year, MOH will add another 100 places in 2021.



Jobs in support care and administrative and ancillary roles are aimed at fresh graduates and mid-career job seekers without a background in healthcare.

They include service management positions like patient service associates, blended job roles like supporting non-clinical care or administrative positions, and managerial and executive roles. Training, on-boarding and orientation for these roles will be provided.



TRAINEESHIPS, ATTACHMENTS AND SKILLS TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES



In addition, Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore are working to provide 1,600 traineeship, attachment and skills training opportunities to offer “relevant working experience” and “work-ready skills”.



Employers and trainees will receive funding support during the training period.



Fresh graduates can apply to the SGUnited Traineeships Programmes, while mid-career job seekers can join the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme. The programme will last between four to nine months.



These programmes are for roles including patient service associates, dental surgery assistants and other administrative and support roles.



“Employers can consider hiring well-performing trainees and mid-career individuals at any time during or after the completion of the traineeship or attachment,” said MOH.



Meanwhile, mid-career job seekers who would like to train for healthcare roles like support staff and executives in clinical and non-clinical roles can apply to the SGUnited Skills programmes for skills training.



The training lasts between six and 12 months for job roles like healthcare assistants, therapy assistants, community care coordinators, pharmacy technicians and health managers and administrators. Seven training partners will offer more than 1,300 training opportunities and classes will start progressively from this month.



The training providers include: HMI Institute of Health Sciences, Institute of Technical Education, NTUC Learning Hub, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Social Science and Temasek Polytechnic.



The job vacancies and various opportunities will become available progressively over 2020 and 2021, and job seekers may find these opportunities on Workforce Singapore’s MyCareersFuture job portal and job fairs and recruitment platforms.