Patients to get more safeguards under new healthcare legislation

The new Healthcare Services Bill will also make it mandatory for healthcare providers to contribute to the National Electronic Health Record.

SINGAPORE: Patients who consult doctors through video calls, opt for assisted reproduction like in-vitro fertilisation or live in hospices and nursing homes will soon be better protected, under new healthcare legislation.

Patients using these services are among those who will be newly covered by the Healthcare Services Bill, which will provide regulatory standards for providers. The Bill, expected to be enacted later this year, will prescribe regulatory standards for a variety of services, including medical transport, radiation oncology and tissue banking.

Currently, few services come under the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act, which the Bill will replace. The Act, which was last amended almost 20 years ago, included only services provided at brick-and-mortar healthcare facilities under a few broad categories.

Explaining the rationale for the change in legislation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Jan 5) that an ageing population and increased chronic disease prevalence have led to a growing need for new care models. There are now new services delivered wholly or partially through mobile and online channels, it added. Providers will have to be licensed under the Bill in three phases from December 2019.

The Bill will facilitate the development and licensing of services such as tele-medicine, genetics screening and new cell tissue and genetic therapy services, said MOH’s director of health regulation group Adjunct Associate Professor Raymond Chua at a media briefing on Thursday.

“The bill once enacted will be able to better safeguard the welfare and safety of the patients as well as see how we can facilitate better continuity of care for patients,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traditional, complementary and alternative medicine, and allied health and non-physician healthcare will also be governed by the Bill, although these services do not need to be licensed yet, MOH said.

BILL TO COVER SEVERAL ASPECTS OF PATIENT SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

Another new feature of the Bill is the introduction of restrictions on engaging healthcare workers who cater to frail or vulnerable groups in places like nursing homes, chronic sick units and hospices. For example, staff who are known to have caused harm in one nursing home will not be able to join another home.

Unsafe practices and services like bio-identical hormone replacement therapy with therapeutic claims and colonic irrigation and chelation therapy to detox will also be prohibited under the Bill. Currently, MOH sends a directive when instances of such practices are brought to its attention, but the Bill will make these practices public and give it teeth to act against errant providers, the ministry said.

In addition, new providers will be prohibited from using terms that connote a national body like “national” or “Singapore” unless explicit approval is obtained.

MANDATORY CONTRIBUTION TO NATIONAL ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD

The Bill prescribes that all healthcare providers are to contribute to the national database, and that records can only be accessed for purposes of patient care, and not for other purposes such as employment and insurance.

Those who flout the law face up to S$100,000 in fines and up to two years in jail. The National Electronic Health Record enables health records to follow patients regardless of where they seek treatment, MOH said.

“I think it will help them to save time and cost because if they had a lab test or X-ray done in other settings, it can prevent them from having duplicate tests,” Assoc Prof Chua said.

Given that there are privacy concerns regarding the electronic database, patients can choose to opt out of the system. Information will continue to be uploaded, but with access blocked. MOH, however, cautioned that care could be compromised, particularly in emergencies.

For those who prefer not to have their information uploaded onto the database at all, their request will be considered on a case-by-case basis, and even if they choose to opt in later, there will be a permanent gap in their medical history, MOH said.

Public consultation for the Bill will start on Friday and end on Feb 15.