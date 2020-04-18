Healthcare workers and their families to get free meals for breaking of fast during Ramadan

SINGAPORE: Healthcare professionals and their families will get free meals to break fast this Ramadan, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced on Saturday (Apr 18).

MUIS said zakat beneficiaries and other needy families will also get the free meals "during this challenging time".

"This initiative aims to express our gratitude and solidarity with those on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 and to support those who are significantly affected by the outbreak," it added.

Agencies and community organisations will work together to distribute 15,000 meals a day throughout the month of Ramadan. Meals will be delivered to hospitals, community centres or clubs and homes of zakat beneficiaries.

This initiative is a joint collaboration between MUIS, mosques, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF), Peoples’ Association, Roses of Peace and Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Roses of Peace, a youth-driven initiative promoting interfaith harmony, founder Mohamed Irshad said feeding people in need is a cornerstone of all religions, especially Islam.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic and circuit breaker measures in place, we are facing a real threat of people in need going hungry during this month," said Mr Irshad, who is also a Nominated Member of Parliament.

“Over the years, Buka Puasa (breaking fast) has become a massive community bonding affair bringing together the Muslim community and people of other faith traditions in Singapore."

Individuals can register for the daily meals at this website from Apr 18. Meals can be collection at 20 community centres or clubs across Singapore each day from Apr 24 to May 23 between 5.15pm and 6.15pm.

Zakat beneficiaries will have their meals delivered to their homes, while healthcare professionals on duty will get them at their respective hospitals.

MUIS aims to raise S$2.5 million for this initiative and will initially provide S$1 million. RLAF will also start fundraising through Giving.SG for public donations to raise another S$1.5 million.

"MUIS and our mosques are happy and committed to be part of this meaningful initiative to reignite our community spirit and show solidarity with our healthcare workers, and those affected in the ongoing crisis," its chief executive Esa Masood said.

