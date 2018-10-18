Multiple unauthorised log-in attempts detected on HealthHub portal: HPB

SINGAPORE: Multiple unauthorised log-in attempts were detected on the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) HealthHub portal over four days, the statutory board said on Thursday (Oct 18).

HPB said it conducted an investigation after it received feedback from a user who suspected that her email account had been used without her authorisation to log in to the portal.

Advertisement

It found a "higher than usual" number of attempted log-ins on four days - Sep 28, Oct 3, Oct 8 and Oct 9. The attempts were made with more than 27,000 unique IDs and emails.

Although 98 per cent of the email addresses used were not related to existing HealthHub accounts and the log-in attempts were unsuccessful, 72 accounts were successfully logged in during those time periods.

"Based on the suspicious volume of email addresses not related to HealthHub account IDs and the repeated attempts, it is likely that the volume of email addresses used had been obtained from external sources," HPB said in its statement.



No evidence of a breach in the HealthHub system has been found, it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The HealthHub portal is owned by HPB and operated by Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS).

The unusual log-in attempts and access were limited to the basic tier of HealthHub, which contains a user's profile, as well as Healthpoints accumulated through participation in HPB programmes. Other e-services require a SingPass and two-factor authentication, and were unaffected, HPB said.

The 72 accounts that were successfully logged in were subsequently locked. HPB contacted the account holders to inform them of the suspicious activity, and to check if they had made the attempts themselves.

Access to HealthHub e-services and the mobile app were suspended from Oct 9 to Oct 14 as a precautionary measure, and has since been restored, HPB said.

