Heavy rain causes flash floods at Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday evening (Sep 19) amid heavy rain over parts of Singapore.

National water agency PUB warned at 5.47pm of a flash flood at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 to Avenue 9. Motorists were advised to drive carefully.



PUB subsequently said that the flash floods have subsided in an update at 5.55pm.

Senior business development manager Gary Haris told Channel NewsAsia that the flash floods also occurred at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and Avenue 5.



A video taken by him shows pedestrians at a sheltered walkway in ankle-deep water.



The 44-year-old said that the flash floods began around 6pm, adding that the water "rushed down like a waterfall" at the staircase leading to a car park.





A Channel NewsAsia reader who did not want to be named said that the market and food centre at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio was affected by the flash floods as well, with waters ankle-deep.



Cars and motorcycles were also partially submerged in muddy waters at the car park next to the market.

Motorcycles parked at the car park beside Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Food Centre were partially submerged in muddy waters. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)





A video on Facebook page Singapore Road Accident shows vehicles with their wheels partially submerged at a traffic junction.

Another video that was circulated online shows a car that stalled in the middle of the road, part of its wheels also in water, at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Screengrab from a video circulating online which shows a car stalled in flood water in Ang Mo Kio.

Bus operator SBS Transit said in a tweet at 5.55pm that several bus services had to skip the bus stop opposite Yio Chu Kang station along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 due to the flash floods.

Please be informed that Services 45, 86, 128, 851, 851e, and 852 will skip the bus stop opposite Yio Chu Kang Station along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 (55181) due to a flash flood. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) September 19, 2018

The services have since returned to normal.

