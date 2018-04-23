Heavy rain causes flash floods in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in at least two locations on Monday afternoon (Apr 23) amid heavy rain over parts of Singapore.

National water agency PUB tweeted at about 1.25pm, warning of a flash flood at the slip road from Stevens Road to Balmoral Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Flash flood at slip road from Stevens Road to Balmoral Road. 1 out of 2 lanes are affected. Avoid the area. Issued 13:20 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 23, 2018

At about 1.55pm, PUB said flash floods at the junction of Gilstead Road and Dunearn Road affected all two lanes there.

Both flash floods have since subsided.

Flash floods at junction of Gilstead Road and Dunearn Road. 2 out of 2 lanes are affected. Avoid the area. Issued 13:53 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 23, 2018

Moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds had been forecast for the afternoon over many areas in Singapore, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA) earlier in the day.



The Meteorological Service had in its fortnightly update last week forecast thundery showers in the afternoon and evening. It also said to expect warmer days as well, due to prevailing inter-monsoon conditions.