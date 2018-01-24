Heavy rain causes flash floods in Tanjong Pagar, Boon Lay

SINGAPORE: Flash floods were reported in the western and central parts of Singapore following a heavy downpour on Wednesday (Jan 24) afternoon.

National water agency PUB said in separate alerts on Wednesday that a flash flood occurred at Jalan Boon Lay/International Road at 5.15pm and Craig Road at 5.16pm.

Flash flood at Jln Boon Lay/International Road. 2 out of 3 lanes are affected. Avoid the area. Issued 17:15 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 24, 2018

Flash flood at Craig Road. Road is closed. Issued 17:16 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 24, 2018

Videos sent in by Channel NewsAsia reader Daeun Amy Yoo showed the wheels of vehicles partially submerged in the flash flood, with water rising up to ankle level at Tanjong Pagar Road.





Photos sent in by another Channel NewsAsia reader, who wanted to remain anonymous, showed Outram Road covered in muddy water.

Barriers from a nearby construction looked to have dislodged from their positions and floated onto the middle lane of the road, obstructing vehicles.

Floods seen at Outram Road from Tan Boon Liat building. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

​​​​​​​

