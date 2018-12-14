Heavy showers, thunderstorms expected over Christmas period

SINGAPORE: Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next two weeks, putting a dampener on Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The last two weeks of December could see six to eight days of short-duration thundery showers, occurring mostly in the afternoon and evening, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a media advisory on Friday (Dec 14).

A monsoon surge is also expected over one or two days towards the last week of the year, bringing with it occasional windy conditions and more intense thunderstorms at times.

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days. Temperatures could possibly reach a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius with intense rainfall.

The upcoming weather forecast is a continuation of the wet conditions seen in the first two weeks of December, when thundery showers fell over many parts of the island on most afternoons.

The highest daily total rainfall of 73.4mm was recorded near Lim Chu Kang on Dec 5.

Floods were also reported over several places near Dunearn Road and Eng Neo Road on Dec 12.