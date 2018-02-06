Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Chinese New Year festive period: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers planning to use the Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints can expect delays during the Chinese New Year festive period between Feb 10 and Feb 20, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 6).



Outgoing traffic through Tuas and Woodlands are expected to build up in the week leading to the Chinese New Year holidays (Feb 10 to Feb 15), while heavy traffic in both directions are to be expected from Feb 16 to Feb 20.

ICA also said that travellers should expect a longer than usual waiting time as there will be tight security checks at the checkpoints.

"Security at our checkpoints remains ICA's top priority against any potential threats to Singapore," the authority said.

"The BioScreen system has been progressively implemented at all our checkpoints to capture the thumbprints of arriving and departing travellers. With security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time."

"Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans if possible," ICA added.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at both land checkpoints before setting off. They can call the traffic information hotline at 6863 0117, tune in to the radio, or head online to www.onemotoring.com.sg or www.mytransport.sg, ICA said.

ICA also reminded travellers to check and ensure they are using their own passports with a remaining validity of six months or more before setting off. Presenting the wrong passports or those which have been reported lost for immigration clearance will lead to delays.



"Passports which have been reported lost can no longer be used for travelling even if they are found subsequently. They will be cancelled by ICA, and any attempt to use them is an offence under the Passports Act and may be punished by a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both," ICA said.



Passports that have been recovered must also be surrendered to ICA within 14 days, the authority added. Failure to surrender the recovered passport is an offence that may be punished by a fine of up to S$3,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

All goods imported into Singapore are subjected to the Goods and Services Tax (GS). Travellers who spent less than 48 hours away from Singapore are granted a GST relief of S$150. For those who were away for 48 hours and more, they are granted a GST relief of S$600.

The GST relief is applicable for items such as souvenirs, gifts and food preparations. Liquor, tobacco and petroleum products are not included.

