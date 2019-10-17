Singapore and China discuss new initiatives for cooperation, including financial connectivity

BEIJING: Singapore and China have discussed new initiatives to further bilateral cooperation, especially in financial connectivity.

This comes as Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday (Oct 17) in Beijing.

In a Facebook post, Mr Heng said that working together in financial connectivity would also help support regional development.

Both leaders also reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to work towards the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The trade pact involves 16 Asia Pacific countries, including Singapore and China.

Earlier in the day, Mr Heng also met Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

The leaders reaffirmed the strong cooperation between the two countries, built by past generations of leaders.

In his opening remarks, Mr Wang said the cooperation mechanism between China and Singapore has been working well.

He added China entered a new era after the 19th Party Congress in 2017 and China-Singapore relations will achieve faster and higher quality development moving forward.

On Facebook, Mr Heng pointed out this year is significant for both Singapore and China, with Singapore celebrating its Bicentennial year, and China marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"I look forward to deepening our bilateral cooperation and bringing our warm bilateral ties to greater heights as we commemorate the 30th anniversary of Singapore-China diplomatic relations next year!" wrote Mr Heng.

Mr Heng was on a four-day visit to China that concluded on Thursday.