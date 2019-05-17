Heng Swee Keat warns of scams, fake report claiming he invested in company

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has warned of fraudulent reports that have been circulating “misleading comments” attributed to him.

“One even claimed that I invested in a new company,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (May 17).

“These are untrue. Many Singaporeans have fallen victim to online scams, and I urge everyone to exercise caution.”

Mr Heng, who is also the Finance Minister, reminded the public to check the source of information before providing personal and financial details, such as credit card numbers and passwords.

“Let’s fight scams,” he said. "Help spread the word and share www.scamalert.sg."

On Wednesday, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo also warned the public of fraudulent websites that falsely attributed quotes to her, in order to mislead readers into signing up for an online platform.

Ms Teo described the website as “highly deceptive and misleading” and urged members of the public to avoid providing information to the platform.

"The problem of deliberate falsehoods is serious. In this case, someone could have suffered financial losses for trusting the wrong information,” she said.