Police confirm reports made against DPM Heng over comments at NTU forum, but no offence found

Singapore

Police confirm reports made against DPM Heng over comments at NTU forum, but no offence found

PAP, East Coast GRC walkabout Jul 3, 2020 (5)
DPM Heng Swee Keat, who is the People's Action Party's (PAP) candidate for East Coast GRC, on a walkabout at Blk 216 Bedok North St 1 Market And Food Centre on Jul 3, 2020. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Police reports were made against Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat over comments he made at a student’s forum at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) last March, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed on Thursday (Jul 7).

But no offence has been found based on the advice of the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The police reports relate to Mr Heng's response to a question at the NTU forum about whether Singaporeans were ready for a non-Chinese prime minister. 

"The police have consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which advised that no offence is disclosed," said SPF. 

"Mr Heng’s remarks, in the context they were made, do not evidence any intent to wound anyone’s racial feelings or promote enmity between different races."

Source: CNA/ll(gs)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark