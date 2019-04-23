Heng Swee Keat to be promoted to DPM in Cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to deputy prime minister (DPM) as part of a Cabinet reshuffle announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday (Apr 23).

1. The Prime Minister will make the following changes to his Cabinet with effect from 1 May 2019.

2. Mr Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister. He will remain as Minister for Finance, and continue chairing the Future Economy Council and National Research Foundation. He will be appointed Acting Prime Minister in the Prime Minister’s absence.

3. Mr Teo Chee Hean and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam will relinquish their appointments as Deputy Prime Ministers.

They will be appointed Senior Ministers and remain in Cabinet. Mr Teo will continue as Coordinating Minister for National Security. Mr Tharman will be re‐designated as Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. He will continue to advise the Prime Minister on economic policies.



