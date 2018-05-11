Heng Swee Keat says looks forward to working with new Malaysian government

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday (May 11) said he looks forward to working closely with the newly elected Malaysian government.

“We will always work together with all our key partners,” he said at the opening of PwC’s new office at Marina One.

“And in particular Malaysia, which is our very close partner, so that both countries can continue to make good progress and ASEAN as a region can remain vibrant, stable and prosperous.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had laid out several plans to improve Malaysia’s economy after being sworn in as the country’s seventh premier on Thursday.

The new Malaysian government will focus on the country's finances and economic management and Malaysia will remain a business-friendly trading nation, he had said.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had on Thursday said that Singapore has enjoyed good relations and close cooperation with Malaysia for many years, with successive Malaysian leaders.



"We look forward to developing an equally constructive relationship with the next Malaysian government, and to work with it to take our bilateral ties forward and benefit both our peoples,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Dr Mahathir, 92, led Pakatan Harapan to an unexpected victory at the polls on Wednesday, ending his former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional's six decades in power.



PwC OPENS NEW OFFICE

Speaking as the guest-of-honour at the opening of PwC's new office, Mr Heng said that the future workplace is an important part of the future economy.



“The workplace is not just a desk and a table where we come in and we do our work,” he said.

“The workplace really is a collection of individuals with a shared sense of purpose, a shared mission and it is a space which allows for creative energies of all our people to come together, to think of big, interesting ideas, to get things done and to collaborate with one another and to challenge one another.”

Executive Chairman of PwC Singapore Yeoh Oon Jin said that PwC is constantly reinventing itself.

“We continually disrupt ourselves so that we can stay ahead of the game,” he said. “Moving to this office is part of our plan to reinvent ourselves.”