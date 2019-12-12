Here's what the new driving simulator training feels like

SINGAPORE: I was driving along Lornie Road on a sunny day. Traffic was light with few cars on the road.

I prepared to turn left at the traffic light onto Upper Thomson Road - I even remembered to signal. Out of nowhere, a cyclist appeared from the blind spot on my left. I braked quickly, but the car jerked and the next thing I knew, I’ve knocked him over.

A red bubble popped up on the screen in front of me: ACCIDENT!

While I waited for the simulation to reload, the instructor who stood next to me, Mr Yussof Bari, chastised me, stressing that I should have waited for the cyclist to pass first next time.

The simulation stops once you are involved in an accident, and will explain why and where you went wrong. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Discovering an indecisive cyclist in your blind spot is just one of the 15 scenarios learner drivers and riders will face come Dec 16, when compulsory simulator training kicks in.

All Class 2, 2A, 2B, 3 and 3A learner motorists will have to complete the training before they are allowed to book their practical driving or riding test.

The 15 scenarios, which make up three modules, include the top 10 causes of traffic accidents that often result in injuries, like high-speed expressway cornering and driving or riding in wet weather conditions.

As a former learner driver who failed to get her manual licence five years ago, the simulator training sounded like a good idea at first.

But while Mr Yussof briefed us about how to use the machines, I started to worry that it would feel like a 4D adventure video game.

While the simulator machines may look like advanced 4D video game setups, the 15 scenarios are certainly not as fun or easy as you expect. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

When the compulsory simulation training was announced on Saturday (Dec 7), the police said it would provide learner motorists with the opportunity to practise defensive driving or riding in a safe and controlled environment. This would help them better prepare for various road situations, and inculcate good driving habits.

When asked about whether the simulator training would improve passing rates, Mr Yussof said: “In some way or other it does help because it allows learners to operate the devices that you control. Where is the wiper, the start engine button, and so on.

“(They will also) know when they are supposed to start braking, and how far they should follow (the vehicles in front) when they are in an adverse condition scenario.”

As I buckled my seatbelt and started the engine, I asked Mr Yussof if any of the 15 scenarios included ones with errant PMD riders on the road. He laughed at my question, and stressed that PMDs are not allowed on roads, reminding me to keep my eyes on the screen.

“You’re going the wrong way. The instructions are saying keep to the left lane,” he added.

After 40 minutes with the simulator, I found that my concerns were unfounded. There is feedback from the machine as you drive - you can feel the engine rumbling gently. If you mount a curb the car tilts sideways, and most importantly, I still felt the pressure of making the right call for the scenario before me.

The simulator cars cater to both manual and automatic learner drivers. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

My only gripe - the accelerator and brake pedals felt almost too smooth, and I sometimes found it difficult to gauge how much I should step on them, without the usual feedback from a real car pedal.

“Error! Forgot to signal!” the machine declared, as I changed lanes to avoid a parked car in front of me.

If you fail to navigate out of a tricky situation, a play-by-play explanation of where and why you went wrong will show on the screen.

Head of the simulator training department Kent Goh demonstrates how to use the motorbike machine. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

While learners are not required to “pass” the scenarios, they must complete all five scenarios within the allotted 20 minutes before they can move on to the next module.

During in-person lessons, I had maneuvered through several tricky situations with an instructor guiding me through them. But the simulator training gave me a chance to make my own decisions in real-time.

I also usually had my lessons in the morning or afternoon, and only in good weather conditions. With the simulator, I got to try driving in the dark (with my high beam on) and in heavy rain.

At one point, I nearly drove off a highway after skidding in the rain. Not my proudest moment.

But after completing two modules, I do feel more confident about dealing with tricky traffic situations, and am compelled to pick up where I left off and finally get my license.

