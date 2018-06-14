Man arrested, drugs worth S$193,000 seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in an operation on Wednesday night where drugs worth more than S$193,000 were seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Thursday (Jun 14).



A total of about 2.54kg of heroin, 1.5kg of cannabis, a small quantity of Ice and 19 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered in the operation, CNB said.

Advertisement

The suspected drug trafficker, who was carrying a sling bag with heroin in it, was arrested near Beach Rd.



CNB officers then raided his home at Owen Road where they found cannabis, heroin, Erimin-5 tablets and Ice, CNB said, adding that investigations are ongoing.



CNB said in the release that 2.54kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,210 abusers for a week, while 1.5kg of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 214 abusers for a week.