Heroin, ecstasy, Ice, weapons seized in Pasir Ris during Central Narcotics Bureau operation

SINGAPORE: Five suspected drug offenders were arrested and a variety of drugs and weapons were seized by the Central Narcotics Buereau (CNB) in an operation on Monday (Feb 12).



CNB said in a news release on Tuesday that about 427g of heroin, 409g of Ice, 101 ecstasy tablets and 22 Erimin-5 tablets worth more than S$74,000 were seized. The drugs were enough to feed more than 400 abusers for a week, said authorities.

Four parangs and a baton were also recovered.



The drugs and cash seized by CNB in the operation. (Photo: CNB)

The first three suspects - two Singaporean males and one Malaysian male - were arrested at a petrol kiosk along Pasir Ris Drive 1, where they met up.



About 227g of heroin and 253g of Ice were found in the car of the two Singaporeans, aged 27 and 28, while 6g of heroin, a small amount of Ice, the drug paraphernalia and S$7,500 in cash were seized from the 28-year-old Malaysian and his Malaysia-registered motorcycle.

CNB officers then raided the residence of the 27-year-old Singaporean at Pasir Ris Drive 3, where they forced their way in after occupants within the unit refused to open the door despite repeated warnings.



Two Singaporean females aged 24 and 29 were arrested in the unit. The younger woman was found hiding inside a cupboard.



About 194g of heroin, 154g of Ice, 101 Ecstasy tablets and 22 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the unit, as well as two digital weighing scales. The weapons were also found in the unit.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.