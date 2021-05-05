3 men arrested for suspected drug trafficking, more than 3kg of heroin seized

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities on Monday (May 3) in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation.

A total of about 3,200g of heroin and 1,028g of Ice were seized across multiple locations in Singapore, said CNB in a news release on Wednesday. The drugs seized were estimated to be worth close to S$460,000.

Besides the drugs, cash amounting to S$7,837 was also seized.

CNB officers intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity of Woodlands Avenue 8 in the early evening of May 3 and arrested a 19-year-old Singaporean man. Officers found about 1,720g of heroin and 1,028g of Ice concealed in Chinese tea packaging.

In a follow-up operation, the authorities also arrested a 55-year-old Singaporean man in the vicinity of Woodlands Industrial Park E3. A total of about 1,262g of heroin and cash amounting to S$3,837 were seized from him.

The 55-year-old man was taken to his residence in Bendemeer Road, where about 218g of heroin and S$4,000 in cash were recovered from the unit.

A total of about 3,200g of heroin and 1,028g of ‘Ice’ were seized from a CNB operation on May 3, 2021. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In the same evening, a separate party of CNB officers arrested a 32-year-old Malaysian man in the vicinity of Woodlands Road.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing," said CNB.

It added that the total amount of 3,200g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,520 abusers for a week, and the total amount of 1,028g of Ice seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 590 abusers for a week.