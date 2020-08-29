More than 2.3kg of heroin seized at Tuas Checkpoint, 3 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: About 2.3kg of heroin was seized at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Aug 27) when Singapore authorities conducted a joint operation at the arrival cargo zone.

A Malaysia-registered lorry came under inspection at about 5.40pm and more than 2kg of heroin was discovered, said a joint news release by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Saturday.

A further five packets of substances were found in a bag in the vehicle.

"One of the officers spotted a black backpack on the passenger floorboard, despite prior instructions to the driver and his passengers to remove all their belongings for checks," said the authorities.



The drugs seized weighed about 2.3kg in total, authorities said, adding that they were worth close to S$163,000.

Three Malaysians were arrested - the 35-year-old driver and his two passengers aged 23 and 37. They were referred to CNB and investigations are ongoing.

The total amount of heroin seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week, said the authorities.

