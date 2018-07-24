Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 1.8kg of heroin through Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old Malaysian man was arrested early on Monday (Jul 23) for attempting to smuggle 1.8kg of heroin into Singapore through the Tuas Checkpoint, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint release.



The authorities said the suspect had carried the drugs, which were packed into six separate bundles, in a backpack.



Advertisement

When the man was being checked by an officer at the checkpoint, he tried to ride off on his motorcycle.



The 1,820g of heroin was enough to feed the addiction of more than 860 abusers for a week, according to the authorities.

Investigations by CNB are ongoing.

