Authorities 'very concerned' about hidden COVID-19 cases in the community: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Authorities are "very concerned" about the hidden COVID-19 cases in the community, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Jun 3), noting that the recent outbreak at the MINDSville@Napiri Adult Disability Home is a "stark reminder of this".

In a video posted on Facebook, Mr Wong said the multi-ministry task force has been monitoring the situation and considering what steps to take next.

“We are dealing with a very infectious and highly contagious strain of the virus, which is capable of spreading much faster than anything we've had to deal with before, and causing large clusters to break out easily,” he said.

“So we really need to take the precautions and safeguards very seriously.”

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Wednesday night that 27 people at the MINDSville@Napiri Adult Disability Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video, Mr Wong urged people to “stay home as much possible, work from home whenever you can and minimise your daily contacts”.

Those who feel unwell should see a doctor and get tested for COVID-19 immediately, he said, adding that the Government will continue to "ramp up" testing and speed up its vaccination programme.

“So when it comes to your turn, do book a vaccination slot and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mr Wong added.

“As our vaccination rates continue to rise, we will have greater confidence in reopening and resuming activities safely.”



Under the current Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures that came into effect on May 16, dining-in at food and beverage outlets is not allowed and gatherings are limited to two people. Work from home should also be the default.

