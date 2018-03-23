High Court reduces jail term of lawyer who assaulted ex-girlfriend

SINGAPORE: A corporate lawyer who was sentenced to six months and three weeks in jail and fined S$1,000 for assaulting her ex-girlfriend had her jail term reduced to four months and three weeks on Friday (Mar 23).

Lydiawaty Abdul Rahman, 32, passionately argued her case before the High Court in an hours-long hearing.

Justice Chan Seng Onn upheld her conviction but allowed Lydiawaty’s appeal against her sentence.

At the same time, Justice Chan dismissed the prosecution’s appeal to raise Lydiawaty’s sentence for assaulting her teenage girlfriend on Feb 10, 2014 after a heated argument turned violent. The prosecution had sought an eight-month jail term.

Lydiawaty, who graduated from the National University of Singapore in 2008 and earned a Master of Laws from a Canadian university in 2010, was convicted in January last year of five charges after a 12-day trial.

Lydiawaty met the 19-year-old student on Craigslist in May 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coincidentally, the teenager was a student at the secondary school Lydiawaty taught at, the High Court heard.

Their on-again, off-again relationship culminated in an argument that turned violent at Lydiawaty’s apartment at Jalan Novena Barat.

At trial, the victim testified that she had gone to the apartment on Feb 10, 2014 after Lydiawaty called her in distress.

Once the teenager entered the apartment, however, Lydiawaty locked her in.

A violent argument followed, during which Lydiawaty assaulted the victim, dragged her into the bedroom and forced her to strip.

She also threatened the teenager with a knife.

The victim managed to force Lydiawaty out of the room by pushing her out with a mattress she had pulled off the bed. It was as she was trying to close the door that she was cut on the arm.

Naked, the victim climbed out of the window and sought refuge at a neighbour’s home.

On Friday, Lydiawaty claimed she had been “violated” by a Frenchman she was dating and needed a friend.

She denied being in a romantic relationship with the victim. “We were best friends”, she told the Court. “I’m completely straight.”

She accused the teenager of “entrapping me in this cycle of emotional blackmail”, and admitted her actions were “foolish”.